Pune RTO instructs schools, colleges to share info on student transport facility within 15 days

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 19, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Following recent cases of sexual abuse of minor students, the office has decided to step up vigil and take stern steps to check any violation of school bus policy norms

The Pune regional transport office (RTO) has directed schools and colleges in the city to provide details of school vans, buses and other transport facilities on its website within the next 15 days.

Now, vehicles owned by schools and colleges in Pune have to be registered online. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Following recent cases of sexual abuse of minor students, the office has decided to step up vigil and take stern steps to check any violation of school bus policy norms.

The Pune city police had arrested a 45-year-old driver of a school van for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girl students on September 30. A police case was filed on September 24 after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped on different occasions by four people, including two minors, she met on Instagram. The survivor shared her ordeal during a counselling session on sexual offences against children organised at her college.

“As minor girls are becoming victims of abuse, efforts are being made to prevent such incidents. Now, vehicles owned by schools and colleges in Pune have to be registered online,” said Pune regional transport officer Archana Gaikwad.

