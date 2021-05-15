Pune rural continues to report maximum Covid cases

The district, on Friday, reported 6,155 new Covid cases and 30 deaths on Friday, as per the state health department. Pune rural continued to report maximum cases and deaths.

Pune rural reported 3,172 new cases which took the progressive count to 259,300 cases and with 21 deaths the toll in the rural areas went up to 2,757.

Pune city reported 1,939 new cases which took the progressive count to 469,935 and with six more deaths the toll went up to 5,965.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1,044 new cases and the progressive count went up to 233,858 cases and with three more deaths the toll went up to 1,540.

The progressive count of the district stands at 963,093 cases, out of which 856,745 have recovered and 10,320 deaths were declared and 96,028 are active cases undergoing treatment in the hospital or are in home isolation.

Vaccination for 45+ at 15 centres today

Pune also saw 12,255 vaccinations on the day, out of which 2,554 were from Pune rural, 7,816 were from Pune city and 1,885 from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Vaccination was conducted at 125 session sites.

On Saturday, PMC has planned vaccination at only 15 centres for all those aged 45 and above and all the centres would provide only Covaxin shots for second dose only. “None of the centres would provide the first dose,” said mayor, Murlidhar Mohol.