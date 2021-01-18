IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune rural stays with NCP; all parties claim victory in Maharashtra
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural stays with NCP; all parties claim victory in Maharashtra

In Western Maharashtra, most of the senior leaders of all parties received a setback in the gram panchayat polls while in Pune district, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to win 500 of 752 gram panchayats
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari and Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST

In Western Maharashtra, most of the senior leaders of all parties received a setback in the gram panchayat polls while in Pune district, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to win 500 of 752 gram panchayats.

In the region, gram panchayat election results threw a mixed picture with each political party claiming victory. As the elections were fought without political party symbols, data related to individual party results in five districts did not arrive until the time of going to press.

In western Maharashtra, there were different types of combinations in panels. In some areas, Congress and NCP contested polls joining hands with BJP. NCP and BJP have also formed panels and contested polls at few places though, in a majority of the gram panchayats, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress fielded common panels to prevent votes from getting divided.

One such combination was in Kolhapur’s Khanapur village where BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil suffered a setback. Even as BJP joined hands with NCP and Congress and fought elections, Shiv Sena managed to win six of nine seats.

“I thank the media for taking my village on the global level. While we managed to get three of six seats in Khanapur, the BJP has bagged maximum seats across the state,” Patil said in Mumbai while addressing a press conference.

Ganesh Bhegade, Pune district president of BJP said, “We received victory on 200 gram panchayats. We won a maximum number of gram panchayats in Maval, Indapur, Shirur, and Khed talukas.”

In Baramati taluka, which is a stronghold of Sharad Pawar and his family, the NCP won 48 of 50 seats until evening.

In Satara’s Karad, former chief minister and Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan suffered a setback with BJP winning 11 out of 13 seats. At the same time NCP leader and cooperative minister for state Balasaheb Patil succeeded to retain seats in the North Karad area.

In Sangli, Shiv sena, NCP and Congress-Mahavikas Aghadi won a majority of gram panchayat seats. The panel of Mahavikas Aghadi is ahead in Sangli Taluka. In Sangli’s Mhaisal taluka, BJP defeated the panel pitted by NCP’s Maharashtra state president Jayant Pawar’s nephew. BJP won 15 seats whereas NCP got only two seats in Mhaisal.

In Ahmednagar, BJP senior leader, and former minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil panel has got defeated in Loni khurda gram panchayat elections. For the last 20 years, the Vikhe-Patil panel was winning elections in this area. On the other hand, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar panel has defeated BJP senior leader Ram Shinde in Chondi gram panchayat polls.

Emotions run high but police prevent celebrations

The Ganesh Kala Krida Manch near Swargate was one of the counting centres for the gram panchayat polls where votes from 45 gram panchayat in Haveli taluka was counted. The police and district administration had issued orders of no celebrations and procession during the counting day, which dampened the spirit of supporters of winning candidates.

As the candidates and their supporters went inside the counting centre, the anxiety of the others could be seen rising. As time went on, they anxiously waited for updates from inside. If candidates from their panel won, there were loud cheers. However, disappointment was visible on the faces of other panels.

Ideal village of Hiware Bazar sees elections after 30 years

At Hiware Bazar in Ahmednagar, polls for the local body were held after 30 years as some people decided to contest elections instead of allowing others to get elected unopposed, a tradition the village has observed for three decades. The hamlet has also won the ideal village award on multiple occasions.

Popatrao Baguji Pawar, who has been the sarpanch of village, recorded victory of his panel with a 7-0 margin. In 2018, his contribution to transforming an impoverished village was recognised with the Padma Shri Award.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC’s sets January-end deadline for Katraj-Swargate BRTS; PMPML unsure

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has claimed that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has still not been able to carry out improvement works on the Katraj-Swargate Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stretch despite writing a letter last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man arrested for alleged extortion of contractor

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST
A man has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, after spending three days in police custody for the alleged extortion of a contractor
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man arrested for threatening to spread video of live-in partner

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST
A man has been arrested for posing as a journalist and threatening to spread a video of his live-in partner, if she refused to pay him 6 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural stays with NCP; all parties claim victory in Maharashtra

By Siddharth Gadkari and Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST
In Western Maharashtra, most of the senior leaders of all parties received a setback in the gram panchayat polls while in Pune district, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to win 500 of 752 gram panchayats
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pandemic slowdown “concerns” ruling BJP with polls scheduled early next year

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is staring at poll-bound difficulties with elections fast approaching early next year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two samples from Pune found positive for bird flu, central team to visit district

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Two samples of poultry birds from Pune district were found positive for the bird flu virus of the 11 bird samples that were sent to the Bhopal laboratory
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 563 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Pune district on Thursday reported a total of 563 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection with 11 deaths in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 8 deaths and 688 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:53 PM IST
On Wednesday, Pune district reported eight deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC seeks list of items purchased for Covid centres, present status of equipment

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation has sought a report regarding the present status of materials purchased during the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two businessmen running illegal gutkha factory in Silvassa arrested

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:46 PM IST
In a major breakthrough, crime branch officials attached to unit IV have arrested two businessmen who ran an illegal gutkha manufacturing facility in Silvassa, in connection with the 15 crore illegal Gutkha seizure case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU reprinting and selling rare, old books

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is now reprinting its old and rare books related to history, mythology and autobiographies and making it available online for sale
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

25-year old arrested for assaulting traffic constable

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The Mundhwa police have arrested a 25-year old man on charges of physically assaulting a traffic constable on duty who stopped him for not wearing a seat belt during driving
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gravity of the moment dawned upon the drivers of the trucks as the crowd present at the gates erupted in spontaneous applause that pierced the silence of the morning
The gravity of the moment dawned upon the drivers of the trucks as the crowd present at the gates erupted in spontaneous applause that pierced the silence of the morning
pune news

As vaccine trucks leave Serum campus, India starts fight to end Covid in country

By Shalaka Shinde, Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:44 PM IST
At the stroke of 4:53 am, the gates opened, a police escort van remerged; it was followed by three trucks, with boxes carrying 5.65 million doses of the vaccine meant for Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Patna, Bengaluru, and Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Nine flights to 12 cities leave Pune with Covid vaccine doses

By Steffy Thevar and Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Pune Tuesday morning saw an otherwise quiet Lohegaon airport in Pune witness high drama as the country’s first batch of Covishield vaccine doses left for 12 different cities on nine passenger and freight flights
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees 496 fresh Covid-19 cases, 0 deaths in 24 hours

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Pune district on Tuesday reported a total of 496 new cases of Covid-19 with no deaths in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP