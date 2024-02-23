Pune shivers as mercury falls below 10 degrees Celsius

The city has been experiencing another round of chills for the last two to three days, with a substantial drop in minimum temperature on February 23 and some areas even recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Shirur and NDA recorded minimum temperatures of 8.2 and 9.3 degrees Celsius, respectively whereas Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius. Shirur and NDA recorded minimum temperatures of 8.2 and 9.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. (HT FILE)

In the absence of a weather system over Maharashtra, the state is experiencing clear skies for the last two to three days. This is helping the northern cooler winds to penetrate the state due to which, many areas are experiencing a fall in minimum temperature. In Pune too, the temperature has plummeted by 3 degrees Celsius in the last two to three days. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the minimum temperature in Pune is likely to reduce further in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile as per IMD data, Pune recorded the lowest temperature in Maharashtra on February 23 while Washim recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35.6 degrees Celsius. Other parts of Maharashtra recorded temperatures between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Under the influence of a new western disturbance, the western Himalayan region is likely to experience isolated, light rain between February 23 and 25. As a result, thunder, lightning, and rain with gusty winds will be experienced at isolated places in Vidarbha, Marathwada on February 26 and 27.”

In Pune, the minimum temperature will continue to be at normal to below-normal levels for the next 24 hours. From February 25 onwards, the city will experience partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours, said Jyoti Sonar, senior meteorologist.