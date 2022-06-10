Pune students gear up for state CET
Pune: With the HSC (class 12) state board results declared on Wednesday, students have begun preparing for admissions to further courses. Many will be appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to get admission for engineering, management, law, pharmacy and other courses.
While the state education department will conduct CET in August, many students allege that the two-month delay will benefit private universities to fill up seats.
“As many students fear of getting a desired college through CET and loss of an year, they opt for private universities,” said Ramdas Zol, president, Association of the Management of Unaided Institutes in Rural Areas.
The state CET cell was extended two times this academic year as the dates clashed with state university exams and central Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) held in June.
“The revision of exams is done for the benefit of students and the revised schedule is published on the state CET cell website,” said Ravindra Jagtap, chairman, Maharashtra state CET cell.
Pratik Kalantri, a Class 12 student, said, “Our results were declared yesterday and I am preparing for the state CET exams to get admission to an engineering course. The CET is going to be held in August. Till then the admissions of private universities will over. If I couldn’t score well in the state CET then there is always a fear of losing a year.”
State technical and higher education minister Uday Samant had said, “As per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines, to start the academic year of technical education courses from September 1, we had planned to conduct CET in June and July. However, dates overlapped with JEE and all the centres were taken by them. Hence, we had to postpone CET.”
