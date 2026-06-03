PUNE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread rainfall alert across Maharashtra till June 8, with Pune and many other districts expected to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days. Pune to see pre-monsoon showers: IMD

In Pune, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity may continue till at least June 6. A yellow alert has been issued for the city on June 3 and June 5. So far, no specific colour-coded alert has been announced for June 4 and June 6 however weather forecasts indicate a continued possibility of rain during the period.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Vidarbha till June 6, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada are also expected to receive rainfall during the period.

According to meteorologists, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, is likely across several parts of the state over the next five days.

While the southwest monsoon is advancing towards the Indian mainland, meteorologists have clarified that the current spell of rainfall is not directly associated with the onset of the monsoon. However, rainfall recorded during this period will be included in the official monsoon rainfall statistics once the rainy season begins.

As per the latest forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, weather conditions across Maharashtra are likely to remain favourable for pre-monsoon activity. The state is expected to experience rainfall mainly during the afternoon and evening hours; a characteristic feature of the pre-monsoon season, along with thunder and lightning activity.

Multiple active weather systems across the country are influencing the prevailing weather conditions. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea off the south Kerala coast, extending up to the middle tropospheric levels. Additional cyclonic circulations have been observed over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, central Assam, east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh. Several troughs extending across central and peninsular India are further enhancing moisture inflow and atmospheric instability. A western disturbance over northwest Uttar Pradesh continues to influence weather conditions in northern India, while a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from June 3 onwards.

The interaction of these systems is likely to sustain thunderstorm activity across Maharashtra, bringing intermittent spells of rain and relief from the prevailing heat conditions in many areas.

Light rainfall in Pune

Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Pune including Vishrantwadi and Lohegaon Tuesday evening, bringing much-needed respite from the prevailing heat and humidity. The brief spell of rain, accompanied by cloudy skies and cool breezes, led to a noticeable drop in temperature, providing relief to residents after several days of intense summer heat. The showers are in keeping with the pre-monsoon weather activity forecast for Pune, with similar afternoon- and evening- rainfall expected over the next few days.

“Monsoon yet to set in Maharashtra, currently there are chances of isolated light rainfall mostly associated with local weather conditions. The city till June 8 is expected to experience mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon and evening,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune