Pune traffic police assure Abhimanshree residents to amend traffic changes

A day after chaos reigned between Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) junction and Abhimanshree Society, Pashan, prompting local residents to protest, the police assured them of reversing some of the changes introduced earlier this week as part of the new traffic system.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We will make some changes to the traffic movement as suggested by Abhimanshree Society members in a few days.”

Paying heed to the suggestions of Abhimanshree Society members, the police allowed vehicles of Abhimanshree Society and other societies located near the internal roads of Pune rural police headquarters to move from Baner road to Pashan road from Tuesday itself. The traffic police also opened the U-turn at SPPU junction for vehicles headed from S B road towards Shivajinagar on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abhimanshree Society members held a meeting with the Pune traffic police and PMRDA officials as the traffic situation worsened after implementation of the new system at SPPU square. Before that, Sainyogita Girme, chairman, Abhimanshree Society, called a meeting with society members to understand the issues they were facing (see box).

“The police have promised us that within five to six days, traffic issues will be sorted out. We have been facing traffic problems for the past one year and they have only increased in the last three to four days. We cannot even walk on the footpath as two-wheelers pass by every day. On Tuesday, the meeting was held in B sector so I walked to the B sector office. I made a minimum of 25 two-wheeler riders get off the footpath which is ridiculous,” Girme said.

“The police should open up the internal roads in the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) campus and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) for the benefit of local residents and commuters till the metro and flyover works are completed. Along with the NCL road, the police can also open up roads in Sindh Society. If that happens, the road will connect straight to Breman chowk. The traffic commissioner has all the rights and they can take the road for two years,” said Girme.

Abhimanshree Society has 200 bungalows and around 200 senior citizens who find it difficult to walk due to the traffic. The society members had approached Chaturshringi police station to request that the U-turn in front of Modern College, which was closed for four days, be reopened. The society members had also complained about incessant honking by vehicles which was disturbing the peace in the area. On Monday, some of the residents of Bhuvaneshwar Society (near Abhimanshree Society) had blocked the road for 20 minutes to protest the new traffic system.