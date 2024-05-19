Pune weather: After warm beginning, May recorded below-normal temperatures

After a warm May beginning at 38-40 degrees Celsius, Shivajinagar has seen a decreasing trend for over a week. The maximum temperature since May 10 has been recorded below normal level. As per the forecast, the city after experiencing slightly increased temperatures in the next 24 hours, will again see a drop from May 20 onwards with an increase in rainfall activities, according to the weather department. This year, the summer was relatively hot in Pune city. There were several occasions when both maximum and minimum temperatures have been recorded at a significantly higher level and on some occasions, it has crossed the higher temperature records in the last 10 years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This year, the summer was relatively hot in Pune city. There were several occasions when both maximum and minimum temperatures have been recorded at a significantly higher level and on some occasions, it has crossed the higher temperature records in the last 10 years. The temperature started increasing from the last week of March and maximum temperature was recorded between 37-39 degrees Celsius.

In April, the temperature was constantly above normal level throughout the month. Pune city experienced its warmest April since 2013, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The average maximum temperature was recorded as 39.63 degrees Celsius which was 1.7 degrees Celsius more than normal.

As per the IMD long-range temperature outlook issued on May 1, Maharashtra is supposed to experience above-normal temperatures in May with more heatwaves. However, contradicting this forecast, the temperature in the majority part of the state till May 18 has been at normal to below normal level. Particularly in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha. The IMD data revealed that Pune city has been experiencing below-normal temperatures, from May 10 to 36-37 degrees Celsius and the temperature on May 12 dropped to 31.8 degrees Celsius.

Till May 17, the maximum temperature was below normal level at 36.6 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast, the current rainfall activities are likely to subdue in central India, including Pune, and temperature will slightly increase for the next 24 hours as there is no active weather system over Maharashtra, said Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

However, from May 20 onwards, the rainfall in Maharashtra, including Pune city, will again see an increase with more chances of moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunder activities, said another IMD officer.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and south westerly wind is establishing over South-Andaman Sea. Models indicate the formation of low pressure area likely over the West Bay of Bengal around May 22, to develop into a depression around May 24 over the central Bay of Bengal, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune

Below normal temperature in Vidarbha

With constant weather systems like wind discontinuity and wind trough, the Vidarbha division has been experiencing below-normal temperatures since the beginning of May. Although IMD has yet to conclude that this May is cooler than previous years, yet officials confirmed that the temperature in Vidarbha this year was constantly below normal level of 40 degrees Celsius.

Praveen Kumar, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur said, “There were constant weather systems over Vidarbha, leading to more rainfall in April and May till today. This year, we have recorded a cooler April compared to last 30 years. However, as there are more days in May, we are yet to conclude whether this year May was cooler or not. However, the temperature which generally records between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in May has been recorded below 40 degrees at almost all the districts in Vidarbha.”