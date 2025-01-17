Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.32 °C, check weather forecast for January 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 17, 2025, is 25.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.32 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.12 °C and 29.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 160.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 18, 2025
|25.58
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|27.13
|Sky is clear
|January 20, 2025
|27.77
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|28.90
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|29.22
|Broken clouds
|January 23, 2025
|29.36
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|30.02
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025
