 Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on July 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on July 18, 2024, is 23.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 24.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 24.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 19, 2024 24.38 °C Light rain
July 20, 2024 23.85 °C Moderate rain
July 21, 2024 23.49 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 22, 2024 23.96 °C Light rain
July 23, 2024 22.88 °C Moderate rain
July 24, 2024 23.51 °C Light rain
July 25, 2024 23.76 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain
Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain
Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on July 18, 2024
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
