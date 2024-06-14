Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.86 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 14, 2024, is 26.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.86 °C and 30.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.38 °C and 31.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|29.88 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|30.38 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 17, 2024
|30.75 °C
|Few clouds
|June 18, 2024
|26.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 19, 2024
|29.91 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 20, 2024
|29.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 21, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
