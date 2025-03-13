Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.37 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on March 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on March 13, 2025, is 33.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.37 °C and 37.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.36 °C and 37.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.37 °C and 37.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 182.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 14, 2025
|33.93
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|33.78
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|33.40
|Overcast clouds
|March 17, 2025
|33.42
|Broken clouds
|March 18, 2025
|31.56
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|32.72
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|34.27
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025
