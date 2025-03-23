Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.81 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on March 23, 2025, is 33.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.81 °C and 36.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:46 PM. Pune weather update on March 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.94 °C and 36.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.81 °C and 36.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 24, 2025 33.31 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 33.50 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 33.75 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 32.84 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 33.50 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 33.11 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 36.07 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.82 °C Light rain Chennai 29.91 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.51 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



