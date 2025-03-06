Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.11 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on March 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on March 6, 2025, is 29.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.11 °C and 34.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.13 °C and 35.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 155.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 7, 2025
|29.85
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|32.24
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|33.09
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|32.75
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|34.78
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|35.12
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|34.90
|Broken clouds
