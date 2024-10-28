Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.75 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 29, 2024 29.24 °C Few clouds October 30, 2024 29.06 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 29.92 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 30.63 °C Light rain November 2, 2024 30.51 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 29.7 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 29.85 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on October 28, 2024, is 28.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.75 °C and 31.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.14 °C and 31.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 240.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.