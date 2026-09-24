Pune ZP expands foreign language programme for school teachers

The Pune Zilla Parishad and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have expanded their foreign language training programme for Zilla Parishad school teachers from two languages to five, with 218 teachers undergoing training in German, French, Spanish, Russian and Japanese this year. Of the 218 teachers, 126 are learning German, 22 French, 22 Spanish, 23 Russian and 25 Japanese. (FILE)

The second year of the programme began on September 21, with online classes conducted by SPPU’s Department of Foreign Languages. Of the 218 teachers, 126 are learning German, 22 French, 22 Spanish, 23 Russian and 25 Japanese.

The teachers will undergo a 180-hour course covering listening, reading, writing and speaking skills. The programme follows a ‘Training of Trainers’ model, under which teachers trained by SPPU will introduce students to the languages and cultures at their respective schools.

According to the Zilla Parishad, the 102 teachers trained last year reached around 50 students each, benefiting about 5,100 students. The programme is expected to reach more students this year with 218 teachers undergoing training.

Pune Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Gajanan Patil said, “Exposure to foreign languages can help students develop awareness of different cultures and global contexts while strengthening their communication and language skills. The programme is aimed at providing students in rural schools with educational exposure beyond their immediate surroundings and helping them develop a broader global perspective.”