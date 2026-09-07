Pune-based Robotex India partners NCERT to set up robotics learning centre in Delhi

Pune-based Robotex India has partnered with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and global consulting firm ZS to establish a Robotics Learning Centre at NCERT in New Delhi, aimed at bringing hands-on exposure to emerging technologies to students and teachers across the country. Union education minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the centre last week during NCERT’s 66th Foundation Day celebrations. The centre will also serve as a training and mentoring space for students and educators, supporting participation in hackathons, competitions and other innovation-driven programmes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The public-private partnership initiative will provide experiential learning in robotics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, space technology, drone technology, gamification and design thinking.

The centre will also serve as a training and mentoring space for students and educators, supporting participation in hackathons, competitions and other innovation-driven programmes.

A major attraction at the centre is Nova, an interactive AI-powered autonomous mobile robot, which demonstrates practical applications of robotics and artificial intelligence in an educational environment.

Joshi said the Robotics Learning Centre, along with other initiatives launched by NCERT, would strengthen the organisation’s capabilities in technology-enabled learning and the creation of high-quality educational content.