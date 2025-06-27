Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Pune-Dubai flight lands in Pune sans luggage

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 27, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Around 140 passengers arriving on SpiceJet flight SG 52/937 from Dubai to Pune on Thursday morning found their luggage had not been loaded onto the flight

Pune: Around 140 passengers arriving on SpiceJet flight SG 52/937 from Dubai to Pune on Thursday morning found their luggage had not been loaded onto the flight. Passengers received no clear response from the airline authorities, and their bags had not been delivered to Pune Airport till late Thursday night.

Around 140 passengers arriving on SpiceJet flight SG 52/937 from Dubai to Pune on Thursday morning found their luggage had not been loaded onto the flight. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The flight, scheduled to depart from Dubai at 12.05am, was delayed and took off at around 2am, landing at Pune airport at approximately 6.40am. The irked passengers later found that their baggage had been left behind at the Dubai airport.

Multiple attempts to contact SpiceJet’s customer care went unanswered, and even at the airport, passengers claimed that no staff of the airline were available to assist them. The ground handling was reportedly outsourced, and no formal complaint receipt was provided to travellers.

Boudhayan Sarbajna, a Pune resident whose wife was aboard the flight, said, “SpiceJet has provided absolutely pathetic service. Passengers on the Dubai-Pune flight were shocked to find out that their luggage hadn’t even been loaded at the Dubai airport. It’s disgraceful to operate a flight on an international route with such negligence. I urge DGCA to take strict action against SpiceJet and ensure compensation is given to passengers. My wife, along with other passengers, has been left without a single belonging since morning. We’ve tried calling, posting on social media, emailing but there’s been no response. None of their customer care executives are taking calls, and the IVRS keeps asking to send an email, which we’ve already done. What’s worse, there were no actual SpiceJet staff at the Pune airport, only outsourced personnel. We weren’t even given a formal complaint acknowledgment and only some random form was filled up from the passengers at the Pune airport. All we have is a boarding pass and a luggage tag. Do they have absolutely no shame?”

In a formal response to Sarbajna’s complaint raised on ‘X’ the SpiceJet airline has stated that, “Hi Boudhayan, kindly share the complaint copy via DM, which must be raised at the airport so that we may check and advise. Further, the customer care lines are working fine and calls are getting connected. However, the same is taking time due to extensive call flow. We regret any inconvenience caused.”

