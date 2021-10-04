Pune’s Covid active cases tally drop below 9,000-mark; 547 fresh cases, 2 deaths reported on Sunday

After ten months the active Covid cases count went below the 9,000-mark in the Pune district. The last time the district reported below 9,000 active cases was on November 18, 2020, when 7,977 active cases were reported by the state health department.

However, Pune district continues to account for the highest active Covid cases count and account for 23 per cent of the state’s active cases.

On Saturday, the Pune district reported 547 new Covid cases and two deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million out of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,802 deaths have been reported and 8,491 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 302 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 359,673 and the death toll stood at 6,793 as one more death was reported on the day.

Pune city reported 159 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 517,797 and the death toll went up to 9,161 as one more death was reported on the day.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 86 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 266,748 and the toll stood at 3,499.

Pune also saw 29,041 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 1,07,66,313. Out of which 72,49,979 are first doses and 35,16,334 are second doses. A total of 225 sites saw vaccination out of which 78 were government centres and 147 were private centres.