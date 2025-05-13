Pune’s KEM Hospital opens acute child care unit

KEM Hospital, in collaboration with Rotary Club of Pune Pride and Rotary Club of Pune South, has started a new five-bed acute child care unit (ACCU) on Monday, said officials. Officials of Rotary Club and the hospital attended the event. The ACCU will help reduce the length of stay in PICU by managing patients who need only monitoring and supportive care, thereby freeing up beds at the latter facility for critical cases, according to a statement released by the hospital on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Ashish Bavdekar, director, paediatrics department, KEM Hospital, said the facility is designed to support paediatric patients transitioning from the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) who require continuous monitoring and minimal support during recovery.

“It also caters to children admitted with serious illnesses who do not immediately require PICU-level care,” he said.

