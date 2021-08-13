Pune’s weekend fix: What’s happening and where... August 13 to August 18

Study abroad: webinarAre you planning to study abroad? If yes secure the best results for your education in Canada. Explore several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. There will be a ‘live’ interaction after the webinar To register go to http://bit.ly/Study_CanWhen: August 13; 11am to 12pmWhere: Online

Writing circleTake your writing to the next level. This late night writing circle is brought to you by Tall Tales. Learn how to cut through the noise and capture your fleeting thoughts on paper. You’ll meet like-minded people hoping to improve their writing. All you need to get is a pen and paper.To register email akshay@talltales.in or call 9920077055Fee: ₹600 per person. Only fully registered participants allowedWhen: August 13; 11pm to 12:30am ISTWhere: Online

Learn to make shower gel Learn to make sulfate- and paraben-free shower gel. Learn ingredients and the sterilisation process.Registration fees: Rs2,250 per personTo register call +91 8306363530 / 9428110033When: August 14; 10am-11amWhere: Online

Get philosophical: destiny vs free willAre we ultimately bound by destiny? Or are we entirely free? Join us as we investigate these laws of life and extract their relevance to daily living.To register go to www.acropolis.org.inWhen: August 14, 6pm to 7.15pmWhere: Online

Yoga workshopCelebrate this Independence Day with Crejo.Fun with an amazing online workshop on Yoga. This Independence Day, send your children to learn the secrets of the ancient art form of Mandala.Eligible age: 6-9-year oldsTo register go to Crejo.funWhen: August 14; 11amWhere: Online

Mohandas to Mahatma Gandhi: Online storytelling Over an hour of online storytelling, we will look at the journeys and know about the lives of the lesser-known people who Mahatma Gandhi encountered that shaped him from Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi.To register call +918971492903When: August 15; 8pm to 9pm

9 Am - stand-up comedy 9 Am is a stand-up comedy show by two main acts, Ashish Bhatt and Rohan Bhatt. They talk about life experiences in a funny manner. To register contact 8951386974When: August 15; 9pm to 10pmWhere: Online