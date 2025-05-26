Rain disrupts train services in Pune, passengers face delays 

Incessant rainfall over the past few days has disrupted train operations across the Pune railway division, causing significant delays and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. The persistent showers have affected the train timetable and raised concerns about the railway’s infrastructure and preparedness for adverse weather conditions. One of Sunday’s worst-hit services was the Pune–Nagpur AC Special (Train No. 01439), which was delayed by more than four hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Passengers reported being stuck en route without prior updates or assistance. Many took to social media and contacted railway helplines to demand immediate intervention.

Kalpesh Wani, a passenger onboard, said, “Train No. 01439 Pune–Nagpur AC Special has been stranded at one place for over 1.5 hours now. The train was already delayed by two hours when we started. There’s no communication from the authorities. We are requesting urgent intervention to resolve the issue.”

Another commuter, Siddharth Rajput, travelling on the Pune–Danapur train (Train No. 01481), expressed frustration over what he described as negligence toward special trains. “My train is delayed by six hours. While other trains pass us and stay on schedule, this ‘special’ train seems special only in the delay. Is this how you treat passengers who depend on these services?” he said.

In addition to long-distance trains, regular services over the weekend were also hit by the rain. The CST–Pune Deccan Express, scheduled to depart at 7 am from Mumbai, was rescheduled to 8 am on Sunday, causing inconvenience to daily commuters and office-goers.

Meanwhile, the Azad Hind Express (12129), which was scheduled to depart Pune at 6:35 pm on May 25, has now been rescheduled to 12:10 AM on May 26.

The delay, railway officials stated, is due to the late running of the incoming pairing rake.

A statement from the division noted, “Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Kushal Das, a passenger scheduled to travel on the Azad Hind Express (12129) from Pune to Howrah, expressed his disappointment over the sudden rescheduling late into the night.

“I had planned my journey well in advance, with connecting travel and hotel bookings at my destination. The train was supposed to leave at 6:35 pm, but now it’s been pushed to 12:10 am. This kind of mismanagement is unacceptable, especially for long-distance trains where people are travelling with families or for urgent work,” he said.