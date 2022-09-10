Rainfall to increase, monsoon withdrawal over Maharashtra will take time, says IMD

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase from September 10 till September 14. The met department noted that the withdrawal of monsoon is not likely till September 14.

The weather department noted that at present there are multiple systems that are active over the country.

“The monsoon trough runs south of its normal position. It is likely to remain so till September 13. There is a low pressure area over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts now lies as a well-marked low pressure area over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts till September 11. A shear zone runs over south Peninsular India in middle tropospheric levels. It will gradually shift northwards till September 13. A trough runs from east central Arabian Sea off Konkan coast to the well-marked low pressure area over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts in lower levels,” said IMD officials.

As these systems are active now, the monsoon over Maharashtra is likely to remain active from September 11.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at the IMD Pune said, “Slowly but steadily ,the system from Bay of Bengal is approaching with west-northwesterly movement. It is likely to strengthen further, naturally westerly wind from Arabian sea will also become stronger. As a result, rain chances will be more from September 11 till September 14. There are chances of thundery activity and lightning with short and intense spells of rainfall on September 11 in Pune city,” said Kashyapi.

While talking about the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, Kashyapi added that as of Saturday, it is likely that the remnant off the well-marked low may reach the northwest part of India by September 16. However, the withdrawal of the monsoon will take time. Naturally, for the state, the commencement of withdrawal will take more time,” said Kashyapi.