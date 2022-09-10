Rainfall to increase, monsoon withdrawal over Maharashtra will take time, says IMD
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase from September 10 till September 14
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase from September 10 till September 14. The met department noted that the withdrawal of monsoon is not likely till September 14.
The weather department noted that at present there are multiple systems that are active over the country.
“The monsoon trough runs south of its normal position. It is likely to remain so till September 13. There is a low pressure area over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts now lies as a well-marked low pressure area over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts till September 11. A shear zone runs over south Peninsular India in middle tropospheric levels. It will gradually shift northwards till September 13. A trough runs from east central Arabian Sea off Konkan coast to the well-marked low pressure area over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts in lower levels,” said IMD officials.
As these systems are active now, the monsoon over Maharashtra is likely to remain active from September 11.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at the IMD Pune said, “Slowly but steadily ,the system from Bay of Bengal is approaching with west-northwesterly movement. It is likely to strengthen further, naturally westerly wind from Arabian sea will also become stronger. As a result, rain chances will be more from September 11 till September 14. There are chances of thundery activity and lightning with short and intense spells of rainfall on September 11 in Pune city,” said Kashyapi.
While talking about the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, Kashyapi added that as of Saturday, it is likely that the remnant off the well-marked low may reach the northwest part of India by September 16. However, the withdrawal of the monsoon will take time. Naturally, for the state, the commencement of withdrawal will take more time,” said Kashyapi.
-
Lumpy skin disease: 173 cases reported in Delhi, no deaths so far
At least 173 cases of lumpy skin disease have been found among cattle in Delhi, mostly in the southwest district, but no death has been reported so far, authorities said Saturday. This is the first time the Delhi government has reported cases of lumpy skin disease in the city. A senior official said the first case was detected around eight to 10 days ago and "no death has been reported so far".
-
At least 20 die during Ganesh idols immersion across Maharashtra
At least 20 lives were lost across Maharashtra in Ganesh idol immersion-related incidents, the state police said. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that began on August 31 came to an end on Friday. Among the deceased were 14 people who died by drowning. In Ahmednagar district, two persons drowned in separate incidents. Two persons drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district, while two others lost their lives in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.
-
Senior exec duped of ₹2.15-cr in investment fraud
Mumbai: A senior executive with an electricity distribution company has complained that hthe complainant, a resident of LBS road, 42, Sandeep Khule, Bhandup Westalong with his family was cheated to the tune of ₹2.15 crore by a person promising 3 to 5% monthly returns on their investment. According to the complainant, his brother-in-law Mandar Bhandvalkar, 42, a resident of LBS road, Bhandup West, Sandeep Khule had invested some money with Amit Kumar Sharma who ran A K Future Investments.
-
Sessions court refuses to discharge gangster Arun Gawli’s wife
Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to discharge wife of gangster Arun Gawli, Asha Gawli, from a case registered in 2006 for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹1.77 crore meant for the employees of Globe Auto Electricals. The case pertained to the dispute between Globe Auto Electricals and its 469 employees who lost their jobs when the company closed down in 1981.
-
Poor response to PMC’s mobile immersion tank facility
Despite public opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation spent Rs1.5 crore on mobile Ganesh immersion tanks and, as expected, it got few takers. As mere 54,703 idols were immersed in these tanks, the civic body ended up spending Rs 275 for each immersion. The artificial tanks arranged by the civic body saw immersion of 430,091 idols. The mobile tank facility started by PMC during the Covid pandemic received good response.
