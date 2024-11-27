Rampant garbage burning across Pune city irks residents

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a series of complaints about the illegal burning of garbage across the city, a practice that has sparked health and environmental concerns. With the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 150 and 200, experts warn of potential adverse health effects for vulnerable populations. Despite these measures, residents said they remain frustrated over delays and a perceived lack of sustained action. (HT PHOTO)

Citizens have taken to ‘X’ to report instances of garbage burning and dumping in areas such as Wagholi, Guru Nanak Nagar, Narayan Peth, and Warje. While the PMC’s official handle has been prompt in responding and issuing complaint token numbers, residents have alleged a lack of effective on-ground action.

Priya Jat, a resident of Wagholi, said, “I often see garbage burning along the stretch from Kharadi Chowk to Wagholi. The smoke is overwhelming, and I never open my car windows when passing the stretch.”

Sandip Kadam, deputy commissioner of solid waste management, PMC, acknowledged the issue and stated that most complaints about garbage burning come from the city’s outskirts. He assured that officials monitor areas within city limits and act promptly on reported cases.

“We take immediate action based on the nature of complaints and resolve them promptly. We have also issued warnings and notices to private companies and housing societies against illegal burning,” Kadam said.

To deter offenders, the PMC has increased fines for garbage burning from ₹500 to ₹5,000 this year. Kadam claimed the stricter penalties have led to a reduction in such incidents.

From October 23 to September 24, as many as 1,423 have been penalised and a fine of ₹8,98,500 has been collected.

