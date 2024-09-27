Rapid response team meets pvt hospitals amid rise in vector-borne disease cases in Pune

PUNE Given the significant number of vector-borne disease cases like dengue and chikungunya reported in the city this monsoon, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of Maharashtra held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals in the city on Thursday, said officials. Rapid Response Team of Maharashtra meets representatives of private hospitals in Pune on Thursday following reports of rise in vector-borne disease cases. (HT)

Till September 26, 266 dengue, 243 chikungunya and 100 zika cases were reported in the city as per PMC.

The meeting was held at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building and attended by representatives from 90 private hospitals and private practitioners.

PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade and RRT members – Dr Nagnath Redewar, head of the Medicine department at BJ Medical College, and state entomologist Dr Mahendra Jagtap among others were also present at the meeting.

Dr Redewar, recommended that patients can be clinically diagnosed and supporting lab tests can be crucial when starting treatment in the absence of a diagnosis.

“The tests for dengue, and chikungunya should be recommended when clinically required. Considering the classical symptoms and initial basic tests like sugar, blood pressure haemogram etc. can help to suspect the diseases and recommend tests,” he said.

Representatives of the private hospitals claimed, without diagnosis or test reports, the problem is faced for patients with an insurance policy. When a patient is admitted for a couple of days or more days the insurance is denied if there are no test results. Due to this, the tests are recommended even during the initial days of hospitalisation.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said hospitals should be cautious while treating patients in the high-risk category.

“Special attention should be given to expecting mothers, pediatric patients and elderly patients with morbidity during treatment. Tests like IGG and IGM are recommended only after one week of illness in dengue and chikungunya cases. Samples of moderate and severe patients should be sent to BJMC and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, of PMC, said, all hospitals informed that they have two to three patients hospitalised at their facility and diagnosed with dengue or chikungunya. However, none of them have notified us about these cases.

“PMC in July issued a letter to hospitals, diagnostic centres and laboratories requesting to notify us about patients detected with dengue, chikungunya and malaria. Private doctors and hospitals should inform us about vector-borne patients treated on an OPD basis and indoors. In the absence of notification, we are unable to conduct containment activities in the right directions,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, Chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, said, “There is a lack of awareness among the private practitioners about the notification of vector-borne diseases cases. Even if PMC has issued the letter in the past there was no awareness activity done by the civic body in this regard.”

“We will increase awareness amongst the medical fraternity regarding the notification and also create awareness in the public regarding prevention of vector-borne diseases,” he said.