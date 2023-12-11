Reading Day to be held in Pune on December 14

To incorporate reading habits among students and citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to observe December 14 as a Reading Day in the city. Several community reading events will organised on the day. The civic body has decided to observe 12 noon to 1 pm as ‘reading hours’ and has requested citizens to participate in large numbers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“PMC will attempt for a record on Thursday and 4,500 students from the various PMC-owned schools and their parents will participate at SP College Ground on Thursday (14th December),” a release read.

