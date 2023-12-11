close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Reading Day to be held in Pune on December 14

Reading Day to be held in Pune on December 14

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 11, 2023 10:31 PM IST

PMC plans to observe December 14 as a Reading Day in the city. Several community reading events will organised on the day

To incorporate reading habits among students and citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to observe December 14 as a Reading Day in the city. Several community reading events will organised on the day.

The civic body has decided to observe 12 noon to 1 pm as ‘reading hours’ and has requested citizens to participate in large numbers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The civic body has decided to observe 12 noon to 1 pm as 'reading hours' and has requested citizens to participate in large numbers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“PMC will attempt for a record on Thursday and 4,500 students from the various PMC-owned schools and their parents will participate at SP College Ground on Thursday (14th December),” a release read.

The civic body has decided to observe 12 noon to 1 pm as ‘reading hours’ and has requested citizens to participate in large numbers.

