Regional authorisation committee at Sassoon to hold third meeting on August 18
So far two cases of kidney transplants have been approved by the regional authorisation committee at Sassoon General Hospital. On August 18, the committee at Sassoon will meet for the third time since its formation on June 15 this year and will be discussing one case which had discrepancies in documentation and two more cases for transplant.
The regional authorisation committee is responsible for giving a green signal for live organ transplant cases, especially in the case of kidney transplants across Pune.
The previous committee was dissolved in April this year after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case. The Directorate of Medical Education (DMER) gave a nod to Sassoon General Hospital to reconstitute the new regional authorisation committee on June 15 which has now authorised these transplants.
Dr Bharti Daswani, superintendent at BJ General Medical College and Sassoon Hospital and the chairman of the regional authorisation committee, said that in the second meeting two approvals were given and one was put on hold due to discrepancies in the documentation.
“These two approvals were from patients who came from foreign countries. So, the relationship status of the donor and recipients was given by their respective embassies. Whereas the third patient, who was from Kolhapur has some discrepancies. So, we have sent the documents for verification in the respective village. The donor is the mother-in-law and the recipient is the son-in-law, the genotype was matched. However, other documents are all recent. So, we have sent that case for reverification. The surgery will be performed in a Pune-based hospital,” said Dr Daswani.
She added that the committee is emphasising genotype to establish the relationship between the donor and the recipient.
“Along with this, documentation has to be completed. Two more patients have applied. Their application will be reviewed in the meeting on August 18. One of these applications is a No-Objection- certificate (NOC) for the transplant surgery that will be performed in Karnataka,” said Dr Daswani.
-
Pune, district report maximum wastage of Corbevax vaccine
Pune district has reported Corbevax vaccine wastage highest at 13.8 per cent, Covaxin at 5.15 per cent and Covishield 2.51 per cent. The wastage of Covaxin within Pune Municipal Corporation limits is 18.22 per cent, Corbevax 19.04 per cent and Covishield 1.95 per cent. Far, Corbevax was administered to the 12-18 age group. Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC, said the vaccine wastage for Corbevax and Covaxin are higher in the civic limits.
-
Novovax vaccine has 90.4% efficacy on variants: US firm
A US major vaccine manufacturer claimed that the efficacy rate of its Novavax vaccine, now manufactured by the Serum Institute in India, has been 90.4 per cent. Approximately 3.5 million SII-made doses of the Novavax vaccine have already been sent to the United States, according to Serum officials. Dr Gregory Glenn, president, research and development, Novavax said the US vaccine manufacturer's data shows that its prototype, current strain vaccine induces broad recognition of new variants, especially with boosting.
-
Auraiya family calls UP’s 108 service, but gets Delhi ambulance
KANPUR In a bizarre incident, an ambulance of the Delhi government reached the Phaphund town in UP's Auraiya district, an hour after a family of a woman who took ill on Tuesday evening called 108 for the state-run ambulance service. “We were furious when the driver told us that he would take the patient to a Delhi hospital, 400 kms away,” said Naresh Kori, whose wife Seema was ailing and needed medical assistance.
-
CM orders CID probe in Vinayak Mete’s death
Mumbai Days after the death of Shiv Sangram chief and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, the Maharashtra government declared a probe by the crime investigation department into the incident. On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered the director general of police Rajnish Seth to start a CID probe. He was declared dead on admission by the doctors of MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.
-
Work out comprehensive plan for training of inquiry officers, UP govt tells departments
LUCKNOW With norms of natural justice apparently being flouted consistently in departmental inquiries, the state government has decided to carry out a comprehensive training of all inquiry officers. The government has asked all departments to work out a comprehensive plan for officers' training and submit the same to the personnel department by September 15, 2022. Inquiry officers have been asked to ensure that officers/employees facing probe are allowed to make inspection of documents, if requested.
