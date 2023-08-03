Pune: ‘Wilderness’ poet, lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor takes his final bow

The Marathi literary fraternity is poorer, following the demise of renowned poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, in Pune on Thursday morning, his family members said. Mahanor was 81. Renowned poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor passed away in Pune on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Mahanor was suffering from old age ailments and was undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. Since last few days, Mahanor was on life support system, his grandson Shashikant Manohar said.

“Mahanor was admitted on July 13, 2023, and died of prolonged illness. He was ailing with multiple chronic ailments for the past few years and was severely unwell for the last two weeks. In spite of giving the best medical support from the hospital, he, unfortunately, passed away. We all mourn today the loss of a gem in Marathi literature. May Mahanor’s soul rest in eternal peace,” said Behram Khodaiji, CEO, Ruby Hall Clinic.

The Padma Shri awardee and former member of the state legislative council was dedicated to progressive farming throughout his life.

Sharad Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) described Mahanor as his close friend. Pawar said, “Though his childhood was spent in hardships, he found solace in the forest where his creativity blossomed. His poems and songs like “Ranatalya Kavita”, “Pavsali Kavita”, and “Jait Re Jait” have touched the hearts of Marathi people. I am deeply saddened by Mahanor’s demise.”

According to Pawar, Mahanor’s speeches in the legislative council reflected human concerns. “Mahanor was very sensitive and saddened after the death of his wife. I, and Pratibha, (Pawar’s wife) extended our support to him. My family and I pay tribute to this gentle ‘wilderness poet’,” he said.

Best known for his poems and lyrics written for Marathi movies, Mahanor was born at Palaskheda in Aurangabad in 1942.

His popular poems and songs include “Jagala Prem Arpave”, “Ganga Wahu De Nirmal” and “Divelaganichi Vel” and also wrote songs for Marathi movies like “Ek Hota Vidushak”, “Jait Re Jait”, “Sarja” and others. The renowned poet had reminisced how custard apples cultivated at his farm at Palaskheda came to be named “latafal” instead of “sitafal” after the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar because of its sweetness and ability to withstand adverse conditions related to weather like the legendary singer.

“Despite her father dying early, she took along her siblings, worked hard and reached the peak,” Mahanor had said about the late Bharat Ratna singer in one of his interviews.

Lata Mangeshkar has sung the songs written by Mahanor in films like “Jait re Jait” and others.

Mahanor is survived by two sons and three daughters. His last rites will be performed at his native place Palaskheda on Friday, a family member said.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde in his condolence message said, “Mahanor was a sensitive poet who described many forms of nature through his words. Mahanor with the power of words, presented the beauty of nature, forest, leaves and flowers in various forms. He was an experimental farmer. He shed light on many aspects of rural life in his writings while presenting the happiness of farmers. His journey continued from the farm to the literary forum, to the legislative council. I pray that God gives strength to the family to recover from this loss.”

Milind Joshi, working president, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, said, “Mahanor’s works covered wilderness. Even before Mahanora, nature poetry was written by Ravikiran Mandal, but the authenticity of experiences and folk rhythm in the former’s verses enchanted Marathi literature lovers . Like GaDiMa (Gajanan Digambar Madgulkar), Jagdish Khebudkar and Shanta Shelke, Mahanora enriched the tradition of quality songwriting. He had special love for Pune and attended all programmes of Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad. The 83rd Marathi Literary Conference was supposed to be inaugurated by poet Vinda Karandikar at Pune in 2010. However, due to the sudden death of the experimental poet before the opening of the event, Mahanor gladly accepted to take his place at the programme on the request of the organisers.”

Joshi said that as Mahanor was adamant to not contest for the post of Sahitya Sammelan president, changes were made by the Marathi literary body to confer the honorary title of chairman on him.

However, citing poor health, Mahanor declined the request of Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad to accept the post of president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan to be held at Amalner (Jalgaon).

“Mahanor’s demise is a great loss to the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad,” Joshi said.

