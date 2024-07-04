Rescue groups recovered 27 corpses in Maval since March 2024 

The rescue organisations have recovered at least 27 corpses in Maval between March and May pointing to the severity of excessive revelry taking place at tourist spots in the district. Following the fatalities, the district administration and police ordered the municipal council to impose strict measures around the tourist spots in the district. The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people, prohibits individuals from entering deep waters, and prohibits taking selfies and creating reels at the site. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

District collector Dr Suhas Diwase said that rescue organisations and individuals engaged in social work have found nearly 27 corpses in the gorges, valleys, waterfall areas, ghat sections and other interiors during three months from March to May this year.

He said, “Prominent rescue organisation Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval (VRM) recovered at least 27 bodies from various water bodies in Maval taluka between March and May from rivers and rocks. We have marked them as restricted areas by placing perimeter lines and warning boards so that tourists do not cross them.”

The district collector in his order stated that revenue, forests, railways, municipalities and public works department (PWD) should deploy divers, rescue boats, lifeguards and life jackets at the water bodies frequented by tourists as part of new security arrangements made by the district administration to safeguard the lives of tourists. Ambulances with first aid facilities should also be deployed, the order added.

According to a notification issued by Collector Diwase on Tuesday, Section 163 of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Disaster Management Act, 2005 will be enforced at specific places in Maval, Mulshi, Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor. Velha, Indapur and Haveli Tehsils.

The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people, prohibits individuals from entering deep waters, and prohibits taking selfies and creating reels at the site. Violators will be dealt with as per the provisions of BNNS and the Disaster Management Act.

In Mulshi tehsil mandates include Mulshi Dam, Tamhini Ghat Forest Area and Milkybar Falls. Haveli tahsil includes the Khadakwasla and Varasgaon dams and the Sinhagad fort area. In Ambegaon tehsil, the order applies to the Bhimashankar area, Dimbhe dam area and Kondval waterfall area.

Junnar taluka includes Malshej Ghat, local dams, Shivneri Fort region and Manikdoh. The preventive measures are extended to waterfalls around the Bhatghar dam area and other water bodies and fort areas in Bhor and Velha taluks. It also includes waterways and ghat sections of Khed and Indapur talukas.