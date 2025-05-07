Rescued parakeet gets new lease of life, beak after rare surgery

PUNE Rescued from illegal captivity in Ahmednagar district around the middle of April 2025 by the forest department, an injured and severely malnourished rose-ringed parakeet was admitted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Bavdhan, Pune, where the bird got a fresh lease of life following a rare procedure to fit a prosthetic upper beak to it. The parakeet, listed under the schedule 4 category of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, is currently undergoing a recovery programme at the centre and based on its overall recovery, plans are afoot to release it into its natural habitat after discussions with the forest department, a senior representative of the RESQ Charitable Trust informed. Rescued from illegal captivity in Ahmednagar district by forest department in April 2025, injured rose-ringed parakeet underwent medical procedure at Transit Treatment Centre in Pune. (HT)

RESQ Charitable Trust, an NGO partner of the state forest department, not only provides emergency aid to animals in distress but also provides necessary healthcare to animals rescued from across Maharashtra and admitted to the centre.

Ashok Gudekar, forest officer, Ahmednagar forest department, said, “Following a tipoff regarding illegal captivity of parakeets in a residential area of the district, forest officials raided the area. By the time we reached the place, there was nobody around except the five abandoned parakeets that were kept in a cage. We rescued the birds and found that this one bird was very weak. We handed it over to the TTC for treatment and rehabilitation. As of now, no case has been registered against any person in this regard.”

Regarding the complex procedure that this one parakeet underwent, an official at TTC said, “At the time of admission, the parakeet was found to be severely malnourished with significant feather loss and its entire upper beak missing. The injury had left the bird unable to feed independently, and it showed signs of chronic trauma, likely due to inappropriate housing conditions and injury during past captive conditions. Following stabilisation and supportive care, RESQ’s veterinary team undertook a complex procedure - fitting of a prosthetic upper beak. A custom prosthetic, made of epoxy and tailored to the bird’s beak structure, was attached under gaseous anaesthesia.”

At RESQ CT, the prosthetic and its parts were constructed by Ketan Vaidya and Tuhin Satarkar, and the surgical team included Dr Sushrut Shirbhate, Dr Kalyani Thakur, Neha Panchamiya, Ketan Vaidya (prosthetic co-creator), and Dr Amit Chaudhary.

This particular procedure was challenging for the team which planned out the overall treatment for the bird. The primary challenge was the complete loss of the upper beak, a critical structure for feeding and natural behaviours. Designing a lightweight, functional, and durable prosthetic small enough for a parakeet was technically demanding. Additionally, ensuring that the bird could tolerate anaesthesia and the prosthetic itself posed significant risks. The team also had to find a secure yet minimally invasive method to attach the artificial beak, considering the high usage involved in feeding behaviours.

The parakeet is currently under close veterinary observation at the RESQ Wildlife Transit and Treatment Centre. With encouraging signs of recovery, such as self-preening within 24 hours and complete self-feeding within 48 hours post-surgery, the bird has demonstrated early functionality of the prosthetic beak, which it was completely unable to do prior to intervention. It will continue to receive nutritional support, behavioural monitoring, and routine follow-ups to assess the fit and durability of the prosthetic.

“This was a highly delicate procedure—not just because of the bird’s size, but because the upper beak is essential for almost every natural behaviour, from feeding to preening. Seeing the parakeet regain these abilities within days of the prosthetic attachment is incredibly rewarding, and it reminds us how even the most unconventional interventions can give wildlife a second chance,” said Dr Sushrut Shirbhate, senior wildlife veterinarian, RESQ CT.

Based on the bird’s long-term ability to perform essential natural behaviours, a decision regarding its reintegration into a suitable habitat will be taken in consultation with the forest department, said the veterinarian.