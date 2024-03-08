Resident deputy collector orders pubs in Pune to shut shop by 12.30 am

Citing reports of disturbing public order at some places, resident deputy collector Jyoti Kadam has ordered closure of bars and permit rooms in the district by 12.30 am. The order also states that owners of some establishments are violating rules. The additional district magistrate of Pune has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, applicable to hotels, restaurants, beer bars, permit rooms, and hookah parlours across the district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Establishments failing to comply with regulations will face legal consequences, including registration of cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Superintendent of police (Pune rural) Pankaj Deshmukh has appealed to hospitality establishment operators for strict adherence to rules.