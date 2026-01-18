Roads from central parts of Pune to remain shut on January 19

Pune city traffic police have announced extensive road closures and diversions across key central areas on Monday, ahead of the Prologue Race of the Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026. The international cycling event is jointly organised by the Pune district administration and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). Educational institutions located along major stretches such as Fergusson College Road, University Road, Jungli Maharaj Road and adjoining areas will remain closed for the day. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The prologue will be an 8-km individual time trial, starting at Goodluck Chowk on Fergusson College Road and ending at the Deccan Gymkhana bus stop on Jungli Maharaj Road.

In an official directive, the authorities have also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several municipal wards to minimise disruption during the event. Educational institutions located along major stretches such as Fergusson College Road, University Road, Jungli Maharaj Road and adjoining areas will remain closed for the day.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said traffic restrictions will be enforced from 9 am to 6 pm, impacting large parts of Shivajinagar, Deccan and surrounding localities. “The measures are necessary to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the cycling event and to prevent vehicular movement along the race corridor during peak hours,” he said.

Traffic officials have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, use public transport — including Metro services — and avoid central areas of the city on Monday. Emergency services will be allowed to operate. Strict no-parking enforcement will be in place along all race routes throughout the day.

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil said the restrictions were essential for the safety and smooth execution of one of Pune’s largest international sporting events. He appealed to citizens to remain patient and plan their travel accordingly.