Robbers decamp with cash, valuables worth 9 lakh from locked flats in Pune

Three cases of housebreaking were lodged in the city on April 10 where unidentified robbers decamped with gold and cash worth ₹9 lakh from locked houses.

In the first case, Nitish Rajan Mehta, 35, of Anant Building lodged a complaint with the Parvati police stating that some unidentified thieves broke open the door lock of his flat and stole cash and valuables worth ₹5.04 lakh between April 26 and May 10. The FIR was lodged on April 10.

In the second case, Pradnya Anil Dwivedi, 48, of Castle Royale lodged a complaint with the Khadki police stating that some unidentified thieves gained entry into her locked house and decamped with valuables estimated to be worth ₹3.78 lakh between February and May. The FIR was lodged on May 10, and a police probe has been initiated.

Somnath Rangnath Rajan, 64, of Kasturba Housing Society has lodged a complaint with Yerawada police stating that some robbers gained unauthorised entry into his locked flat and stole valuables worth ₹32,000 on May 10. No arrests have been made so far.