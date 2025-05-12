Menu Explore
Robbers decamp with cash, valuables worth 9 lakh from locked flats in Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 12, 2025 05:18 AM IST

Pradnya Anil Dwivedi, 48, of Castle Royale lodged a complaint with the Khadki police stating that some unidentified thieves gained entry into her locked house and decamped with valuables estimated to be worth ₹3.78 lakh between February and May

Three cases of housebreaking were lodged in the city on April 10 where unidentified robbers decamped with gold and cash worth 9 lakh from locked houses.

Three cases of housebreaking were lodged in the city on April 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Three cases of housebreaking were lodged in the city on April 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first case, Nitish Rajan Mehta, 35, of Anant Building lodged a complaint with the Parvati police stating that some unidentified thieves broke open the door lock of his flat and stole cash and valuables worth 5.04 lakh between April 26 and May 10. The FIR was lodged on April 10.

In the second case, Pradnya Anil Dwivedi, 48, of Castle Royale lodged a complaint with the Khadki police stating that some unidentified thieves gained entry into her locked house and decamped with valuables estimated to be worth 3.78 lakh between February and May. The FIR was lodged on May 10, and a police probe has been initiated.

Somnath Rangnath Rajan, 64, of Kasturba Housing Society has lodged a complaint with Yerawada police stating that some robbers gained unauthorised entry into his locked flat and stole valuables worth 32,000 on May 10. No arrests have been made so far.

