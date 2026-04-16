Rohit Pawar campaigns for aunt Sunetra in Baramati bypoll

Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar has begun campaigning for his aunt Sunetra Pawar ahead of the April 23 bypoll in Baramati, describing the contest as an emotional moment for supporters of the late Ajit Pawar. Rohit Pawar said he has been meeting party office-bearers, workers and citizens across the constituency. (HT)

The bypoll was necessitated following former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash, adding strong emotional undertones to the contest in the Pawar family’s political bastion.

Rohit Pawar said he has been meeting party office-bearers, workers and citizens across the constituency, urging support for Sunetra Pawar as a mark of “faith and loyalty” towards Ajit Pawar and his work.

“This is not just an election, but a moment brought upon us by destiny to show our commitment to Ajitdada,” Rohit Pawar said in a series of posts on X, expressing confidence that Baramati would respond positively.

On Wednesday, he held small-group meetings with local workers, including a ‘ghongadi baithak’ in Katewadi, where he urged cadres to ensure a record victory for his aunt as a tribute to Ajit Pawar. Senior family members, including Rajendra Pawar, were also present at some interactions.

Rohit Pawar also reached out to senior leaders in the cooperative sector, including former Malegaon sugar factory chairman Chandrarao Tawre, seeking support for the campaign.

Last week, he met Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal, urging him to withdraw party candidate Akash More from the contest, in an apparent bid to avoid splitting votes.

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar began her campaign on Sunday by offering prayers to Lord Hanuman at Kanheri village, marking the start of an outreach programme across the constituency.

With the Pawar family at the centre of the contest and 22 others in the fray, the bypoll has taken on an intensely emotional and political character.