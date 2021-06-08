RTE admission process to resume on June 11

After a delay of two months, the admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) will be resume from June 11 providing relief to parents who have been waiting for the admission process to restart.

For the academic year 2021-2022, there are 982 RTE registered schools in Pune. Around 14,567 students were selected in Pune during the online lottery of the 55,813 applications that were filed. Across Maharashtra, there are 82,129 students selected under RTE during the online lottery for this academic year.

The lottery under the RTE was declared on April 7, however, the document verification and other procedures were stopped due to the lockdown which continued until May end. Under RTE, 25 per cent seats of the unaided private schools are reserved for students from economically backward sections at entry level of preschool and Class 1. Parents and activists have been demanding that the RTE process should restart quickly so that children begin school soon.

Students who have been selected have received a text message regarding their selection. These parents now have to take all the required original documents and photocopies of the same to the respective schools for verification.

Director of primary education Dattatray Jagtap in an official statement said that the document verification process will continue for 20 days ahead of June 11.

“Parents are requested to take all original documents and photocopies of the documents to the school for verification along with them. Parents should also not forget that even though Covid cases have reduced, the pandemic is ongoing. We urge parents to maintain social distance and not gather in crowds at school premises. Parents should follow Covid protocols like wearing masks while going to the schools,” said Jagtap.

He further added that schools should not give admissions to selected candidates who have not filled the distance between residential address and school correctly.

Under the RTE act, the distance between residences of the student and the school should be less than 3 kilometres. The act states the limits of neighbourhood schools as 1 km walking distance from the habitation of a child at the primary level that is for Classes 1 to 5 and within 3 km walking distance for upper primary level that is for Classes 6 to 8.

“Schools can hold admission for now for students who have filled the distance between school and residence incorrectly. These parents should visit the taluka level committee and the education department to resolve the matter,” said Jagtap.

He further added that after the admission process for these selected candidates is completed, the students in the waiting list will get admission on seats that are remaining.