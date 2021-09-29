Home / Cities / Pune News / Sacked IT worker held for threatening to destroy company laptop in Pune
A 42-year-old IT worker has been arrested by the police in Pune for threatening to damage company laptop after he was terminated from service. (AP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
A 42-year-old IT worker has been arrested by the police in Pune for threatening to damage company laptop after he was terminated from service. (AP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
pune news

Sacked IT worker held for threatening to destroy company laptop in Pune

A 42-year-old IT worker has been arrested by the police in Pune for threatening to damage company laptop after he was terminated from service
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:06 AM IST

PUNE A 42-year-old IT professional has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for threatening to damage company property after he was terminated from service.

The arrested man has been identified as Piyush Agarwal (42), a resident of Maan, Hinjewadi.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a manager at the company.

The complainant told the police that Agarwal was threatening to damage a laptop worth 42,000 in order to deprive the company of the data on that laptop.

The complainant also told the police that the man threatened to put the laptop in water in order to damage it if the company did not reinstate him.

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hinjewadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.