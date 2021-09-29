Sacked IT worker held for threatening to destroy company laptop in Pune

PUNE A 42-year-old IT professional has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for threatening to damage company property after he was terminated from service.

The arrested man has been identified as Piyush Agarwal (42), a resident of Maan, Hinjewadi.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a manager at the company.

The complainant told the police that Agarwal was threatening to damage a laptop worth ₹42,000 in order to deprive the company of the data on that laptop.

The complainant also told the police that the man threatened to put the laptop in water in order to damage it if the company did not reinstate him.

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hinjewadi police station.