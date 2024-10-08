Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sandalwood tree stolen from Law College Road 

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 07:16 AM IST

In a similar incident on August 10, a 70-year-old sandalwood tree was brazenly stolen from a bungalow on Prabhat Road

A Sandalwood tree was stolen from a housing society located on Law College Road, Erandawane on Saturday. The theft has raised alarms about the increasing prevalence of illegal Sandalwood tree cutting in the locality. As per the complaint filed by Manjusha Makrand Shete (57) resident of Chaya Society, Bhakti Marg, Law College Road  Erandwane Pune. The theft occurred on October 5, between 2:15 am to 2:30 am. Police said, the accused illegally chopped 4-5 feet long and 6 to 7-inch diameter Sandalwood tree by using a diesel tree cutter. 

According to the police, most of these thefts take place in the early hours of the morning or middle of the night at isolated places. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, most of these thefts take place in the early hours of the morning or middle of the night at isolated places. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a similar incident on August 10, a 70-year-old sandalwood tree was brazenly stolen from a bungalow on Prabhat Road.  

According to the police, most of these thefts take place in the early hours of the morning or middle of the night at isolated places. A case has been filed at Deccan police station under BNS section 303(2) and further investigation is going on. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On