Sandalwood tree stolen from Law College Road 

A Sandalwood tree was stolen from a housing society located on Law College Road, Erandawane on Saturday. The theft has raised alarms about the increasing prevalence of illegal Sandalwood tree cutting in the locality. As per the complaint filed by Manjusha Makrand Shete (57) resident of Chaya Society, Bhakti Marg, Law College Road Erandwane Pune. The theft occurred on October 5, between 2:15 am to 2:30 am. Police said, the accused illegally chopped 4-5 feet long and 6 to 7-inch diameter Sandalwood tree by using a diesel tree cutter. According to the police, most of these thefts take place in the early hours of the morning or middle of the night at isolated places. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a similar incident on August 10, a 70-year-old sandalwood tree was brazenly stolen from a bungalow on Prabhat Road.

According to the police, most of these thefts take place in the early hours of the morning or middle of the night at isolated places. A case has been filed at Deccan police station under BNS section 303(2) and further investigation is going on.