SCERT invites public feedback for school education curriculum

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has invited public feedback on the draft school education curriculum for Classes 3 to 10 uploaded on the council’s website (https://www.maa.ac.in/) on Monday, according to a release issued by the education body. Changes in the curriculum include introduction of vocational education as a standalone subject from Class 6 onwards. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The proposed curriculum, formulated in line with the National Education Policy 2020, marks a clear shift in educational priorities moving beyond exam focused academics to introduce real-life skills, civic values, and inclusive, interdisciplinary learning.

Changes in the curriculum include introduction of vocational education as a standalone subject from Class 6 onwards. Students will receive exposure to skills such as agriculture, carpentry, food processing, robotics, and entrepreneurship. The other new subjects are environmental education (Class 10), social service (Class 9), and transport safety and civil defence.

The deadline to accept comments on the draft online is 5 pm, August 27.

SCERT has indicated that the curriculum for Classes 11 and 12 will be updated based on the final framework released by NCERT in Delhi.

Rahul Rekhawar, director, SCERT, said, “The third language will be incorporated later based on the recommendations of the implementation committee and final approval from the state government.”

Rekhawar has appealed to people from all sections of society to submit their feedback.

Feedback must be specific and include details like the subject, class, section, page number, current content, proposed change, reason, and suggested text. Those unable to submit feedback online can send it by post to SCERT, 708, Sadashiv Peth, Kumthekar Road, Pune, 411030 clearly marked with the subject line “Regarding School Curriculum (Draft) 2025 For Curriculum Development Division,” according to the release.