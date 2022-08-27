School student vaccination remains low in PMC

Around 113 schools have registered with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for vaccination at premises. Though the school count has increased, inoculation in 12-18 age group continues to remain low in the city limits.

In these 113 schools, over 15,000 students have received vaccination through drives arranged at schools in PMC limits.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC health department, said, “We received application from 113 schools in PMC and arranged inoculation drive at the premises. The drive has few takers now due to festive season and school holidays. PMC has inoculated 15,915 students till date.”

“For the age group 12 to 15 years, there were 11,410 beneficiaries who have taken the vaccine and 3,261 beneficiaries in 15-18 year group have taken the jab,” said Dr Deokar.

So far, in the 12-15 age group, 42,578 beneficiaries have been administered first dose and only 25,331 the second dose.

For the age group of 15 to 18 years, 119,519 beneficiaries have received the first dose in PMC limits and 79,897 the second dose.

“Beneficiaries are advised to take both doses and complete their vaccination in time. As schools have started offline and festive season is on, vaccination should be given priority as crowding on streets is likely to increase,” said Dr Deokar.