School student vaccination remains low in PMC

Around 113 schools have registered with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for vaccination at premises
Around 113 schools have registered with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for vaccination at premises. Though the school count has increased, inoculation in 12-18 age group continues to remain low in the city limits.
In these 113 schools, over 15,000 students have received vaccination through drives arranged at schools in PMC limits.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC health department, said, “We received application from 113 schools in PMC and arranged inoculation drive at the premises. The drive has few takers now due to festive season and school holidays. PMC has inoculated 15,915 students till date.”
“For the age group 12 to 15 years, there were 11,410 beneficiaries who have taken the vaccine and 3,261 beneficiaries in 15-18 year group have taken the jab,” said Dr Deokar.
So far, in the 12-15 age group, 42,578 beneficiaries have been administered first dose and only 25,331 the second dose.
For the age group of 15 to 18 years, 119,519 beneficiaries have received the first dose in PMC limits and 79,897 the second dose.
“Beneficiaries are advised to take both doses and complete their vaccination in time. As schools have started offline and festive season is on, vaccination should be given priority as crowding on streets is likely to increase,” said Dr Deokar.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
