Schools to record attendance of teachers online from October 15

Schools across Maharashtra have been directed to record the attendance of all teachers from Class 1 to Class 12 online through the state’s ‘Smart Attendance’ system from October 15. The state has already started recording students’ attendance online from the current academic year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The directive applies to schools across all mediums and managements, with headmasters responsible for ensuring that teachers’ attendance is recorded daily, state education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh directed on Tuesday.

The state has already started recording students’ attendance online from the current academic year.

According to the instructions issued by Singh to education department officials, the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) will track attendance, assessment, accreditation, administration, adaptive learning and artificial intelligence-related initiatives under a framework developed by the National Vidya Samiksha Kendra.