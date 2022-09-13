Home / Cities / Pune News / Service pipelines shifted, gelatin sticks installed at Chandni chowk

Service pipelines shifted, gelatin sticks installed at Chandni chowk

Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:01 AM IST

NHAI, Pune district administration and other authorities have speeded up work related to the demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk, including shifting of service pipelines, installation of gelatin sticks and finalisation of traffic diversions

NHAI, Pune district administration and other authorities have speeded up work related to the demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk, including shifting of service pipelines, installation of gelatin sticks and finalisation of traffic diversions. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
NHAI, Pune district administration and other authorities have speeded up work related to the demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk, including shifting of service pipelines, installation of gelatin sticks and finalisation of traffic diversions. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune district administration, and other concerned authorities have speeded-up work related to the demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk, including finalisation of traffic diversions. On Monday, ‘gelatin sticks’ for blasting the old bridge were installed in its pillars. Shifting of service and other pipelines on the existing overbridge has almost been completed and work on opening up service roads is going on at full speed.

As per the information shared by the NHAI, the major focus currently is on shifting service pipelines and opening up connecting service roads for vehicular movement. “Work is going on round-the-clock on all sides of the chowk. The iron girders are being installed in very little time to shift the service pipes over the bypass highway, and work is in the final stage. Simultaneously, the work to start service roads towards Mulshi road and the Kothrud side is underway. Monday morning, gelatin sticks were installed in the holes of the pillars of the old bridge,” a NHAI official at the spot said on condition of anonymity.

Asked from when traffic diversions would be in place and the exact day of the demolition, he said, “The pre-demolition work is still underway and due to heavy rains over the last two days, there have been hurdles in completing it. Still, we have deployed an additional workforce and once the pipelines are shifted and the service roads are opened-up, the actual demolition plan will be implemented. The date and time of demolition will be declared following final approval by the district administration authorities.”

While a major traffic block of ‘nine to 10’ hours has been taken during the actual blasting and demolition of the bridge, for the safety of the public and to clear the debris from the highway. Once the old bridge is demolished, the major task will be to remove debris from the highway and clear the spot as early as possible for traffic.

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The traffic diversion plans have been given by the district administration and along with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, we are checking out their feasibility. They will be finalised soon. Once the service roads are opened up, the final decision on traffic diversions will be taken in coordination with all authorities.”

On August 27, chief minister Eknath Shinde’s convoy was stuck in traffic at Chandani chowk while he was going to Satara. While some of the local residents who saw Shinde stuck in traffic approached him and raised the issue of traffic snarls being an everyday affair on this stretch. They told the CM that nearly two to three hours were wasted daily in logjams at Chandni chowk used by around six lakh people, most of them going towards Hinjewadi IT park and Mumbai. Accordingly, the old bridge at the chowk will now be demolished mostly this week.

