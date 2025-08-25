Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Service roads, land acquisition fast-tracked to ease Navale bridge congestion

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 06:54 am IST

The NHAI has proposed the acquisition of 7,384 sq m of land, covering a stretch of around 615 metres, which the district collectorate has been asked to complete within three months

Authorities have stepped up efforts to resolve the chronic traffic snarls at Navale bridge on Pune-Satara Road (NH-48), with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), on Sunday, directing immediate action on land acquisition, utility shifting, and signal installation.

Officials during the review meeting on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
At a review meeting, officials from PMRDA, the district collectorate, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) decided that 12-metre-wide service roads will be built on both sides of Navale bridge to smoothen vehicular flow.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed the acquisition of 7,384 sq m of land, covering a stretch of around 615 metres, which the district collectorate has been asked to complete within three months.

To avoid delays, PMRDA will fund the shifting of underground cables belonging to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Relocation of two major water pipelines of the PMC has also been ordered within 15 days.

Officials further decided to immediately install traffic signals to regulate movement at the site.

“The works will address long-standing congestion at Navale bridge. Once complete, daily commuters and residents will see major relief from traffic jams,” said Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector.

The review was attended by metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase, additional metropolitan commissioner Deepak Singla, chief engineer Rinaz Pathan, additional commissioner Himmat Kharade, and senior representatives of PMRDA, NHAI, PMC, and the public works department.

