Seven injured, one critical after speeding car collides with three motorcycles 

A high-speed car collision left seven individuals including a car driver injured, with one in critical condition, after the vehicle rammed into three motorcycles in the Dalavinagar area of Chinchwad, officials said. According to the police, Kale and his friend Bate were on the motorcycle heading towards Thermax Chowk from Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accident was reported on Saturday at around 11:10 pm at Dalavinagar Bridge in Chinchwad.

The injured have been identified as Someshwar Kale (21), Akashy Bate (22), Rajendra Varade (55), Shubhada Varande (51), Chaitnya Puranik (40), Padmaja Puranik (42) and car driver Samarth Kulkarni (19).

According to the police, Kale and his friend Bate were on the motorcycle heading towards Thermax Chowk from Chinchwad. When they were at Dalavinagar Bridge, a speeding car coming from Khandobamal Chowk collided with their motorcycle. In this mishap, Bate was seriously injured.

Later the car went on to collide with two more motorcycles, wherein six individuals and the car driver were injured.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into multiple two-wheelers. The impact was severe, leaving the motorcyclists with serious injuries. Emergency responders and local residents rushed to the scene to help the victims and called for medical assistance.

Shatrughan Mali, senior police inspector at Nigdi police station said, “Including a car driver seven individuals were injured out of which one is critical. We have booked the car driver under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.’’

A case has been filed at Nigdi police station under BNS sections 281, 125(A), 125(B), 324(4) and sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act against car driver Kulkarni.