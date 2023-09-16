Seven Loves Chowk: A deadly spot for commuters

Pune For a long time, the area around Seven Loves Chowk has been riddled with constant traffic snarls, coupled with errant driving. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

For a long time, commuters passing through the Seven Loves Chowk have been facing the risk of meeting with an accident, and in a recent incident, an elderly citizen died after being hit by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus.

On September 11 at around 7.30 pm, Vasant Jain was riding his bike when a speeding PMPML bus hit him from behind and killed him on the spot.

In the aftermath of the incident, his family members have been pleading for preventive measures to curb similar incidents taking place in the future. On Wednesday, the Traffic police department visited the spot and discussed the course of action to mitigate such fatal incidents.

Citizens staying around this area have time and again raised the issue of road safety, and many hope that after the recent survey for infrastructural and other precautionary measures, traffic will be streamlined soon.

Atul Jain, local citizen and kin of the deceased Vasant Jain said for several years, citizens have been demanding a permanent solution to traffic-related issues such as daily traffic congestion, illegal footpath punctures, and accident-prone spots around the Seven Loves Chowk.

“We had written to the Pune traffic police department and the PMC numerous times, but no action was taken to improve the traffic situation in the area,” Jain said.

Akshay Chavan, who takes the route daily for commute said the stretch is uneven and substandard road condition is inviting more such accidents.

“During the evening rush hours, there is a long traffic bottleneck at this Chowk, and there are patches where vehicles travel at dangerously high speeds. As thousands of people use the Jagannath Shankarsheth Road every day, a permanent solution to the traffic issue must be found,” he said.

A senior traffic police official on condition of anonymity said after the in-depth survey, the department will soon take measures to curb traffic-related issues.

“We are continuously monitoring the traffic in the area and have given the precautionary measures to the PMC road department, but they are not working on it,” the officer said.