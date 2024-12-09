Seven people rescued following massive fire in Bavdhan 

Fire Brigade officials rescued seven people after a major fire erupted at a photo studio on the ground floor of the five-storied building in Shindenagar, Bavdhan. According to the fire brigade officials, they received a distress call at around 5:52 pm on Sunday informing that a fire erupted at a shop in the Shindenagar area. Responding to the call, fire tenders and water tankers from the Kothrud, Warje, Pashan, Aundh and Enrandawane areas were deployed to douse the fire. Additionally, three nearby apartments were also affected by the fire, sustaining damages. (HT PHOTO)

Thick plumes of smoke were visible from a distance, attracting a crowd of onlookers while authorities cordoned off the area to ensure safety.

Fire brigade officials said that a five-storey building was the site of a major fire incident when a photo studio (involving flex, photo frames, and other materials) located there caught fire, resulting in the production of a large amount of smoke. Additionally, three nearby apartments were also affected by the fire, sustaining damages.

During the incident, seven residents who were trapped in the smoke within the building premises were rescued by firefighters and were sent to the hospital for preliminary treatment. Firefighters have been continuously working to extinguish the fire by spraying water from all four sides. At the time of going to press, efforts to bring the fire under control were ongoing, and a cooling operation was initiated. Authorities are expected to release more information as the situation develops.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson at Fire Brigade said, “We received a fire call at 5:52 pm, immediately fire tenders from our Kothrud, Warje, Pashan, Aundh and Enrandawane centres were rushed to the spot. The photo studio was gutted in the fire, and in all, we rescued seven people.’’

Local officials are also assessing the extent of the damage to the property and surrounding areas.