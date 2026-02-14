Sharad Pawar discharged from Pune hospital, advised rest for 3-4 days

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who was undergoing treatment for a chest infection and breathing difficulty at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, was discharged on Saturday, hospital authorities said. The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and waving to supporters and well-wishers gathered outside. (HT FILE)

Pawar was discharged at noon (about 12:15 pm) and has been advised to take adequate rest for three to four days, after which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements. The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and waving to supporters and well-wishers gathered outside.

Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on February 9 after he was brought from his Baramati residence, where he complained of persistent cough, fatigue and difficulty in breathing. He had developed chest congestion and was advised a five-day course of antibiotics, said the officials.

Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “Pawar responded well to the treatment and has fully recovered. Within three to four days, he can resume work,” Grant said. “It was a mild chest infection, which is common, and it was picked up early and treated early. Dr Abhijit Lodha treated him, and the team helped him recover swiftly,” he added.

Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said in a post on X wrote “Respected Pawar Saheb is in good health and has been discharged by the doctors. He has been advised to take rest for three to four days. Accordingly, he will rest at home and thereafter resume his daily routine work. Saheb was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for treatment. During this period, dignitaries from various fields across the country and the state, as well as citizens who love him, sent their best wishes,” she said.

Sule further added, he sincerely thanks everyone for inquiring about his health. Along with this, he also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic who treated and took care of him.