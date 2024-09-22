Sharad Pawar snubs Sanjay Raut over Shrigonda assembly seat

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday snubbed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over the latter’s announcement about Shrigonda assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district. Sharad Pawar said that the opposition alliance in the state is deliberating upon the seat sharing in the state and a final formula is likely in the next 10 days. (HT FILE)

Recently, Raut while on tour of Shrigonda independently announced a candidate which prompted a stern response from Pawar.

“The next MLA from Shrigonda will be from Shiv Sena UBT and Sajan Pachpute will be one to visit Vidhan Bhavan,” he had said.

In response, Pawar while speaking to party workers from Ahmednagar in Baramati, said, “A leader from Shiv Sena was in your tehsil yesterday and announced their candidate. No one has the right to declare a candidate unilaterally.”

His remarks came when party leader from Shrigonda Rahul Jagtap visited Baramati with his supporters. Jagtap is keen to contest assembly polls from Shrigonda even as it has not been decided in seat sharing which party will contest from Shrigonda.

Following Pawar’s reprimand, Raut attempted to clarify his stance, stating, “Sharad Pawar has been misinformed about the Shrigonda situation. Every party directs its candidates to work accordingly. On its part Shiv Sena has ability to contest on all the 288 seats.”

Pawar further said that the opposition alliance in the state is deliberating upon the seat sharing in the state and a final formula is likely in the next 10 days.

Speaking on the MVA alliance’ seat sharing talks, Pawar said that the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are in the final round of discussion over the seat-sharing formula in the state.

“An agreement on seat sharing will be reached in the next 10 days once senior leaders review the situation,” said Pawar.