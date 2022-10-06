Shinde’s fraction is the real Shiv Sena: Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday batted for chief minister Eknath Shinde and said that Shinde proved through the Dussehra melawa that his Sena is the real Shiv Sena. Fadnavis was in the city to attend the conference on natural farming after which he spoke to the media. “Shinde proved which is the real Shiv Sena. People from across the state attended his rally; it established that the real Shiv Sena is chief minister Shinde’s Shiv Sena. We will form the government in the next assembly elections,” Fadnavis said.

“I did not hear both Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde’s speeches. I will not comment on Thackeray’s speech. But I later heard Shinde’s speech. There was almost double the crowd at the BKC ground than Shivaji Park,” Fadnavis said.

Refuting all claims that Shinde read the Bharatiya Janata Party’s script at the Dussehra melawa, Fadnavis said, “We are bored with Thackeray’s speech. He gives the same speech every time. They now need to change their scriptwriter.”

On natural farming, Fadnavis said, “Our government will give extension to the natural farming mission. The mission started in 2015-16 and Maharashtra adopted it in 2016-17. Now, we have 9.5 lakh hectare area under natural farming. Our target is to bring 25 lakh hectare land under natural farming in Maharashtra by 2025.”