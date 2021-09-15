Home / Cities / Pune News / Shivajirao Bhosale bank case: Chargesheet registered against Anil Bhosale, 6 others
A chargesheet has been registered against seven people, including former corporator Anil Bhosale, at a special court in Pune , in a case of cheating involving the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank, according to Pune police. (HT FILE)
A chargesheet has been registered against seven people, including former corporator Anil Bhosale, at a special court in Pune , in a case of cheating involving the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank, according to Pune police. (HT FILE)
pune news

Shivajirao Bhosale bank case: Chargesheet registered against Anil Bhosale, 6 others

A 7,380-page chargesheet has been registered against former corporator Anil Bhosale and others in a case of cheating involving the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:44 PM IST

PUNE A 7,380-page chargesheet has been registered against seven people, including former corporator Anil Bhosale, at a special court in Pune , in a case of cheating involving the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank worth 496,44,00,000, according to a statement issued by Pune police on Wednesday.

The chargesheet is against Bhosale, Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav, Tanaji Dattu Padwal, Shailesh Sampatrao Bhosale, Mangaldas Vitthal Bandal, Hiten alias Hitendra Virabhai Patel, and Manojkumar Pranath Abrol.

The chargesheet includes charges under Sections 406, 408, 409, 420, 468, 471, 109, 120(b), 465, 467, 474, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3, 4, and 5 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors.

“In the case, the accused criminally plotted in a strategic manner and helped each other to use names of these loan benefactors to forge loan documents and used them as genuine documents to issue loans and in the process cheated and breached the trust of customers of the bank,” read a statement by the Economic Offence Wing of Pune police.

The chargesheet was registered in the special MPID court of Additional Sessions Judge GP Agrawal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.