Show-cause notice to Ballr Pub in Kalyaninagar for flouting norms

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has issued a show-cause notice to Ballr Pub located in the upscale Kalyaninagar area citing lack of security arrangements and overcrowding. The notice dated August 9 further stated that incidents like fire, stampede, rumour mongering and gas leakage can cause damage to property and claim human lives. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“No concrete security arrangements are made here, and the place is also overcrowded. Currently, there is a terror alert, and it cannot be denied if a particular terror organisation using the crowd carries out bomb blast in which many people could die,” read the notice issued on August 9.

The notice was addressed to Arvind Lalchand Yadav, Messers hotel Isqapizzam Hospitality LLP ( Ballr), where the commissioner said that despite repeated reminders related to noise pollution and laid down guidelines, the establishment has operated without impunity and fear of any law and institution.

The club has been given ten days’ time to respond to the notice.

DCP (Zone IV) and Yerawada police station have recommended cancellation of the pub license citing violation of norms